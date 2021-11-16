Davidson meets NMSU in Conway

Davidson (1-1) vs. New Mexico State (2-0) Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST…

Davidson (1-1) vs. New Mexico State (2-0)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson is taking on New Mexico State in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. New Mexico State won against UTEP 77-71 in its most recent game, while Davidson fell 65-60 to San Francisco in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Teddy Allen has averaged 15 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Aggies. Jabari Rice has complemented Allen and is producing 13.5 points per game. The Wildcats have been led by Foster Loyer, who is averaging 17 points.LOVE FOR LOYER: Loyer has connected on 77.8 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 25 percent of his foul shots this season.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Davidson has held opposing teams to 45.3 points per game this year, the lowest figure among all Division I teams.

