CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Curry lifts UT Martin…

Curry lifts UT Martin past North Dakota 77-72

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 5:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — KK Curry scored a career-high 24 points as UT Martin narrowly defeated North Dakota 77-72 on Sunday at the Paradise Classic.

KJ Simon added 21 points for the Skyhawks.

Koby Jeffries had seven assists for UT Martin (2-3).

Caleb Nero had 20 points for the Fighting Hawks (2-3). Tsotne Tsartsidze added 13 points and nine rebounds. Mitchell Sueker had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up