CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Curry carries UT Martin…

Curry carries UT Martin past Miami-Hamilton 94-66

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 8:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — KK Curry had 22 points as UT Martin easily defeated Miami-Hamilton 94-66 on Saturday.

KJ Simon added 20 points and Darius Simmons had 19 points for UT Martin (1-1). Chris Nix added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Kaleb Taylor had 18 points for the Harriers. Ryan Marchal and King Goss had 17 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up