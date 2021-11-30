CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Curfman scores 16 to carry VMI past Clarks Summit 88-40

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 10:13 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Kamdyn Curfman had 16 points as VMI rolled to an 88-40 victory over Clarks Summit on Tuesday night.

Jake Stephens had 14 points for the Keydets (4-4). Sean Conway added six points and 10 rebounds.

Ashton West had 12 points for the Defenders.

