CSUN faces Saint Katherine College

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 5:31 PM

Saint Katherine College vs. Cal State Northridge (1-3)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Northridge Matadors will be taking on the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. Cal State Northridge is coming off a 79-73 home win over Dixie St. in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal State Northridge has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Elijah Hardy, Onyi Eyisi, Darius Brown II and Christian Gray have combined to account for 51 percent of all Matadors scoring this season.EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Through four games, Cal State Northridge’s Elijah Hardy has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge went 3-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Matadors put up 69.8 points per matchup in those six games.

