CSU puts streak on line vs N. Colorado

Northern Colorado (3-4) vs. Colorado State (6-0)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State looks for its seventh straight victory of the season as it goes up against Northern Colorado. Northern Colorado came up short in a 75-74 game at San Jose State on Tuesday. Colorado State is coming off a 71-61 win in St. Thomas over Northeastern on Monday.

STEPPING UP: Colorado State’s David Roddy has averaged 24.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while Isaiah Stevens has put up 14.5 points and 6.8 assists. For the Bears, Daylen Kountz has averaged 18 points and 4.4 rebounds while Kur Jongkuch has put up 10.6 points and 10 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Stevens has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. Stevens has accounted for 13 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Northern Colorado has scored 64.3 points per game and allowed 70.3 over its three-game road losing streak. Colorado State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 96 points while giving up 71.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rams have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bears. Colorado State has 46 assists on 79 field goals (58.2 percent) across its past three contests while Northern Colorado has assists on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colorado State offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-best rate in the country. The Northern Colorado defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 325th among Division I teams).

