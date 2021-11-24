THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
CS Northridge defeats Saint Katherine College 71-62

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 7:42 PM

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Christian Gray had 13 points and seven rebounds as Cal State Northridge defeated NAIA-member Saint Katherine College 71-62 on Wednesday.

Brendan Harrick had 13 points for Cal State Northridge (2-3). Fidelis Okereke added seven rebounds. Darius Brown II had seven rebounds.

Atin Wright was held scoreless. The Matadors’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

Tavon Tarpley had 22 points for the Firebirds. Kody Clouet added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

