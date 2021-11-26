Creighton hosts SIUE

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-4) vs. Creighton (5-1) CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Creighton squares…

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-4) vs. Creighton (5-1)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton squares off against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in a non-conference matchup. Creighton knocked off Southern Illinois by two points in St. Thomas on Monday, while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville came up short in an 86-73 game to St. Thomas (MN) on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 17.3 points and 2.2 steals to lead the way for the Cougars. Shaun Doss Jr. is also a primary contributor, accounting for 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Bluejays have been led by Ryan Nembhard, who is averaging 14.2 points and 5.2 assists.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor has connected on 36.6 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 81 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bluejays have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Creighton has 45 assists on 91 field goals (49.5 percent) over its past three outings while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has assists on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Cougars have averaged 20.5 free throws per game.

