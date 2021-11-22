THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » College Basketball » Cornell hosts St. Francis

Cornell hosts St. Francis

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Francis (Pa.) (1-2) vs. Cornell (4-0)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) visits Cornell in an early season matchup. Cornell won at home over Wells College 107-48 on Friday, while St. Francis (Pa.) came up short in an 85-55 game at Virginia Tech on Thursday.

SENIOR STUDS: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Ramiir Dixon-Conover, Mark Flagg and Myles Thompson have collectively accounted for 43 percent of all Red Flash scoring this season.DOMINANT DIXON-CONOVER: Dixon-Conover has connected on 12.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 70 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell is ranked first among Ivy League teams with an average of 87.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up