Cornell hosts St. Francis

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) visits Cornell in an early season matchup. Cornell won at home over Wells College 107-48 on Friday, while St. Francis (Pa.) came up short in an 85-55 game at Virginia Tech on Thursday.

SENIOR STUDS: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Ramiir Dixon-Conover, Mark Flagg and Myles Thompson have collectively accounted for 43 percent of all Red Flash scoring this season.DOMINANT DIXON-CONOVER: Dixon-Conover has connected on 12.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 70 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell is ranked first among Ivy League teams with an average of 87.8 points per game.

