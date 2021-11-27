HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Colorado looks for home win vs Stanford

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 6:31 AM

Stanford (4-2, 0-0) vs. Colorado (5-1, 0-0)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado looks for its eighth straight win over Stanford at CU Events Center. The last victory for the Cardinal at Colorado was a 74-50 win on Feb. 23, 2012.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Colorado’s Jabari Walker has averaged 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds while Keeshawn Barthelemy has put up 15.3 points. For the Cardinal, Harrison Ingram has averaged 12.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while Jaiden Delaire has put up 10.8 points and 4.2 rebounds.INTRIGUING INGRAM: Ingram has connected on 37.5 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Colorado has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 90.3 points while giving up 70.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cardinal have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Buffaloes. Colorado has an assist on 32 of 74 field goals (43.2 percent) across its past three outings while Stanford has assists on 47 of 71 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Buffaloes have averaged 26.5 free throws per game.

