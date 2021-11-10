CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Collins lifts Saint Louis past Cent. Arkansas 96-61

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:04 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yuri Collins recorded 14 points and 12 assists to lift Saint Louis to a 96-61 win over Central Arkansas on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Gibson Jimerson had 17 points for Saint Louis. Jordan Nesbitt added 15 points and six rebounds. Francis Okoro had seven rebounds.

Collin Cooper had 12 points for the Bears. Camren Hunter added 10 points. He also had eight turnovers but only one assist. Darious Hall had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

