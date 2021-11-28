HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Colgate goes up against Niagara

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 6:31 AM

Niagara (2-3) vs. Colgate (3-3)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays Colgate in a non-conference matchup. Niagara beat Youngstown State by five last week, while Colgate is coming off of an 89-84 overtime loss to Harvard on Wednesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Colgate’s Nelly Cummings, Jack Ferguson and Tucker Richardson have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Raiders points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Hammond has connected on 30.8 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 39 over his last five games. He’s also converted 86.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Raiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Purple Eagles. Colgate has an assist on 65 of 99 field goals (65.7 percent) over its previous three games while Niagara has assists on 29 of 70 field goals (41.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate is rated first among Patriot League teams with an average of 81.3 points per game. The Raiders have averaged 93.7 points per game over their last three games.

