Colgate faces SUNY Poly

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

SUNY Poly vs. Colgate (1-2)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders will be taking on the Wildcats of Division III SUNY Poly. Colgate lost 78-68 at Cornell in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Colgate has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Nelly Cummings, Tucker Richardson, Jack Ferguson and Oliver Lynch-Daniels have collectively accounted for 69 percent of all Raiders points this season.FEATHERY NELLY: Through three games, Colgate’s Nelly Cummings has connected on 61.1 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 100 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate went 0-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Raiders scored 68 points per contest across those one contests.

