Coleman scores 21 to carry Hawaii past Pacific 73-61

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 3:42 AM

HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman had a career-high 21 points as Hawaii got past Pacific 73-61 on Saturday night.

Bernardo Da Silva had 16 points and nine rebounds for Hawaii (2-1). Amoro Lado added 10 points. Jerome Desrosiers had seven rebounds.

Jeremiah Bailey had 16 points for the Tigers (1-2). Nick Blake added 16 points. Pierre Crockrell II had 10 points.

