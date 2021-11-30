CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Coleman lifts NJIT past…

Coleman lifts NJIT past Sacred Heart 75-70

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 10:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Miles Coleman scored 24 points as NJIT narrowly beat Sacred Heart 75-70 on Tuesday night.

Dylan O’Hearn added 20 points for for NJIT (3-3). Souleymane Diakite had 11 points and seven rebounds James Lee added eight rebounds.

Tyler Thomas had 29 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (2-5). Aaron Clarke added 11 points and six assists. Nico Galette had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Why the new DHS cyber talent management system was nearly 7 years in the making

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

Agencies should delay toughest penalties for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

Labor deploys six tiger teams to states to begin unemployment insurance modernization effort

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up