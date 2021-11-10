CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Coastal Carolina rolls past Ferrum 101-73 in opener

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:30 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 24 points and 14 rebounds as Coastal Carolina routed Ferrum 101-73 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Vince Cole had 16 points for Coastal Carolina (1-0). Ebrima Dibba added 15 points and nine assists. Rudi Williams had 14 points.

Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers. Darius Kemp added 15 points. James Smith Jr. had 13 points.

