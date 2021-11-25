THANKSGIVING NEWS: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade photos | 800 turkeys for families | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Meals for Afghan refugees | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Cleveland St. squares off against Penn State-Behrend

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 3:31 PM

Penn State-Behrend vs. Cleveland State (3-2)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland State Vikings will be taking on the Lions of Division III Penn State-Behrend. Cleveland State is coming off a 65-62 home win over Coppin State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Torrey Patton has averaged 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds this year for Cleveland State. Complementing Patton is D’Moi Hodge, who is averaging 12.6 points per game.TRIPLES FOR TORREY: Through five games, Cleveland State’s Torrey Patton has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State went 0-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Vikings put up 56 points per matchup across those four games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

