CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Clemson squares off against Bryant

Clemson squares off against Bryant

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bryant (1-1) vs. Clemson (2-0)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson goes up against Bryant in an early season matchup. Bryant came up short in an 83-64 game at Rhode Island in its last outing. Clemson is coming off a 76-68 win at home over Wofford in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Bryant’s Adham Eleeda, Chris Childs and Hall Elisias have combined to score 26 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.CLUTCH CHARLES: Charles Pride has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 70 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant as a team has made 11.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Obituary: Alan Paller

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up