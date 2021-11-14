Clemson squares off against Bryant

Bryant (1-1) vs. Clemson (2-0) Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson goes up against…

Bryant (1-1) vs. Clemson (2-0)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson goes up against Bryant in an early season matchup. Bryant came up short in an 83-64 game at Rhode Island in its last outing. Clemson is coming off a 76-68 win at home over Wofford in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Bryant’s Adham Eleeda, Chris Childs and Hall Elisias have combined to score 26 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.CLUTCH CHARLES: Charles Pride has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 70 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant as a team has made 11.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

