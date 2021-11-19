Clemson, SBU meet in Charleston Classic

Saint Bonaventure (3-0) vs. Clemson (4-0) Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure (3-0) vs. Clemson (4-0)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and Clemson are set to square off in the Charleston Classic. Clemson earned a 75-48 win over Temple in its most recent game, while Saint Bonaventure walked away with a 67-61 win against Boise State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Bonaventure has benefited heavily from its seniors. Through three games, Kyle Lofton, Jaren Holmes, Dominick Welch, Osun Osunniyi and Jalen Adaway have collectively accounted for 83 percent of all Bonnies scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lofton has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Clemson has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among ACC teams.

