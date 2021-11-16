CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: NIH looking for kids for COVID study | WTOP talks with Fauci | 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Clemson faces Temple in Charleston Classic

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 5:30 PM

Clemson (3-0) vs. Temple (1-1)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and Temple will take the floor in the Charleston Classic. Clemson blew out Bryant by 23 on Monday, while Temple fell to Southern California on Saturday, 76-71.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Khalif Battle is putting up 24 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Owls. Damian Dunn has paired with Battle and is accounting for 13 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by PJ Hall, who is averaging 14 points and seven rebounds.POTENT PJ: Hall has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also converted 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Temple has averaged 71.5 points per game over its last five games. The Owls have given up only 62.5 points per game over that stretch.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

