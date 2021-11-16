Clemson faces Temple in Charleston Classic

Clemson (3-0) vs. Temple (1-1) Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson…

Clemson (3-0) vs. Temple (1-1)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and Temple will take the floor in the Charleston Classic. Clemson blew out Bryant by 23 on Monday, while Temple fell to Southern California on Saturday, 76-71.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Khalif Battle is putting up 24 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Owls. Damian Dunn has paired with Battle and is accounting for 13 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by PJ Hall, who is averaging 14 points and seven rebounds.POTENT PJ: Hall has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also converted 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Temple has averaged 71.5 points per game over its last five games. The Owls have given up only 62.5 points per game over that stretch.

