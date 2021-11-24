THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Clemons lifts Campbell over Maryland-Eastern Shore 66-55

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 4:36 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Clemons had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Campbell to a 66-55 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 13 points for Campbell (4-1). Messiah Thompson added 11 points. Austin McCullough had six rebounds.

Zion Styles had 10 points for the Hawks (2-3). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. added eight rebounds.

