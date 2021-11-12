CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Clemons carries Campbell over…

Clemons carries Campbell over Hartford 68-67

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 7:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Clemons had 12 points — including a driving layup with a minute to play — to lead five Campbell players in double figures as the Fighting Camels edged past Hartford 68-67 in the opening game of the Duke Veterans Day Weekend Showcase on Friday.

The win sends Campbell into a Saturday showdown with ninth-ranked Duke, their first meeting in 30 years.

Jordan Whitfield and Austin McCullough added 11 points apiece for the Fighting Camels (2-0). Messiah Thompson and Jesus Carralero chipped in 10 points each. Thompson also had six rebounds.

Hunter Marks had 18 points for the Hawks (0-2). Austin Williams added 13 points and seven assists. David Shriver had 10 points. Hartford had possession for the final 14.1 seconds but was unable to get a shot off.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Obituary: Alan Paller

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up