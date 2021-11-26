Clements, E. Illinois host Evansville

Evansville (2-6) vs. Eastern Illinois (1-5) Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

Evansville (2-6) vs. Eastern Illinois (1-5)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jawaun Newton and Evansville will battle Kejuan Clements and Eastern Illinois. The senior Newton has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Clements, a junior, is averaging 7.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Evansville has benefited heavily from its seniors. Newton, Shamar Givance, Noah Frederking and Evan Kuhlman have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Purple Aces points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JAWAUN: Newton has connected on 34.3 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 76 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 65: Evansville is 0-5 when it allows at least 65 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Purple Aces. Eastern Illinois has 43 assists on 77 field goals (55.8 percent) across its past three outings while Evansville has assists on 32 of 77 field goals (41.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Eastern Illinois has held opposing teams to only 41.9 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all OVC teams.

