THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Christon leads Grambling St.…

Christon leads Grambling St. over Louisiana College 71-61

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 3:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Cameron Christon had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Grambling State topped Louisiana College 71-61 on Wednesday.

AJ Taylor had 14 points and seven rebounds for Grambling State (1-4), which snapped its season-opening four-game losing streak.

Danya Kingsby, the Tigers’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Kae’ron Baker had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats. Bailey Hardy added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up