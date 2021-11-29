Christon, Grambling St. host Norfolk State

Norfolk State (7-1) vs. Grambling State (2-4) Footprint Center, Phoenix; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will…

Norfolk State (7-1) vs. Grambling State (2-4)

Footprint Center, Phoenix; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Joe Bryant Jr. and Norfolk State will go up against Cameron Christon and Grambling State. Bryant is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games. Christon has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.6 over his last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Christon, Danya Kingsby and Prince Moss have collectively accounted for 56 percent of Grambling State’s scoring this season and 58 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Norfolk State, Bryant, Kris Bankston, Cahiem Brown and Jalen Hawkins have collectively accounted for 49 percent of all Norfolk State scoring.JUMPING FOR JOE: Bryant has connected on 37.9 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 97.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Spartans. Grambling State has an assist on 34 of 67 field goals (50.7 percent) over its previous three games while Norfolk State has assists on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State is ranked second among MEAC teams with an average of 81.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.