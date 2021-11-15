CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Chenery, Jones carry Quinnipiac…

Chenery, Jones carry Quinnipiac past Holy Cross 76-68

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 10:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Tymu Chenery had 14 points to lead five Quinnipiac players in double figures as the Bobcats got past Holy Cross 76-68 on Monday night.

Dezi Jones added 13 points for the Bobcats. Kevin Marfo and Matt Balanc chipped in 12 apiece and Tyrese Williams had 11. Marfo also had 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Judson Martindale had 15 points for the Crusaders (1-2). Kyrell Luc added 14 points. DaJion Humphrey had 12 points and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up