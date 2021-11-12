CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Chattanooga squares off against UNC-Asheville

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 3:30 PM

UNC-Asheville (1-1) vs. Chattanooga (1-0)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville and Chattanooga both look to put winning streaks together .

TEAM LEADERS: .DOMINANT DREW: Drew Pember has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Chattanooga earned a 69-66 win over UNC-Asheville when these two teams met during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga limited its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.6 points per game last season. The Mocs offense put up 71.7 points per contest on their way to a 7-0 record against competition outside the Southern Conference. UNC-Asheville went 1-4 against non-conference schools last season.

