CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Chattanooga defeats Loyola Marymount 75-64

Chattanooga defeats Loyola Marymount 75-64

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Jean-Baptiste scored 26 points as Chattanooga beat Loyola Marymount 75-64 on Tuesday night. Malachi Smith added 21 points for the Mocs.

Darius Banks had seven rebounds for Chattanooga (1-0).

Jean-Baptiste drained a 3-pointer with 2:02 remaining, pushing the Mocs lead to 64-59 as Charlotte closed out the game on a 14-5 clip.

Keli Leaupepe had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (0-1). Eli Scott added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jalin Anderson had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up