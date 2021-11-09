Charlotte narrowly tops Monmouth 68-66

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Clyde Trapp Jr. had a career-high 20 points to lead Charlotte past Monmouth 68-66 on Tuesday…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Clyde Trapp Jr. had a career-high 20 points to lead Charlotte past Monmouth 68-66 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Jahmir Young had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte. Aly Khalifa added 11 points and Austin Butler had 10 points.

Young made two free throws with 2:04 remaining for a 68-64 lead.

Walker Miller scored 23 points for the Hawks. Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 18 points and George Papas had 10 points.

