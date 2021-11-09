CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Charlotte narrowly tops Monmouth 68-66

Charlotte narrowly tops Monmouth 68-66

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 9:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Clyde Trapp Jr. had a career-high 20 points to lead Charlotte past Monmouth 68-66 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Jahmir Young had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte. Aly Khalifa added 11 points and Austin Butler had 10 points.

Young made two free throws with 2:04 remaining for a 68-64 lead.

Walker Miller scored 23 points for the Hawks. Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 18 points and George Papas had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up