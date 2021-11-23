THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips
Charlotte faces Drexel in Bahamas

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 6:31 AM

Charlotte (3-1) vs. Drexel (2-2)

, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Drexel are set to collide in a postseason game at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau. Drexel lost 90-87 in overtime to Tulane in its most recent game, while Charlotte came up short in a 98-86 game against Toledo in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Drexel’s Camren Wynter, James Butler and Melik Martin have collectively accounted for 49 percent of all Dragons scoring this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jahmir Young has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The 49ers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dragons. Drexel has 36 assists on 80 field goals (45 percent) over its past three outings while Charlotte has assists on 50 of 84 field goals (59.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Charlotte offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-lowest rate in the nation. The Drexel defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 13.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 349th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

