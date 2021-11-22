THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Chandler carries South Alabama past William Carey 96-53

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 10:36 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jay Jay Chandler had a career-high 22 points as South Alabama romped past William Carey 96-53 on Monday night.

Charles Manning Jr. had 18 points for the Jaguars (3-2). Diante Smith added 15 points, while Marshall Kearing scored 11 with 10 rebounds.

Arturro Bingham had 16 points for the Crusaders.

