Champagnie scores 22 as St. John’s tops St. Peter’s 91-70

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 6:27 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie had 22 points as St. John’s rolled past St. Peter’s 91-70 in nononference play on Saturday.

Tareq Coburn had 17 points for the Red Storm (2-0), while Posh Alexander contributed 12 points and nine assists. Aaron Wheeler had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Clarence Rupert and Jaylen Murray had 11 points apiece to lead the Peacocks (0-2).

