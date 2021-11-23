THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Champagnie leads St. John’s past St. Francis (N.Y.) 76-70

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 9:51 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 23 points as St. John’s beat St. Francis (N.Y.) 76-70 on Tuesday night.

Montez Mathis added 20 points for the Red Storm.

St. Francis led 64-55 with 10 minutes to go but scored only six points the rest of the way.

Dylan Addae-Wusu had 10 points and six rebounds for St. John’s (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Stef Smith added 10 points and six assists.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds for the Terriers (0-4), who have now lost four games in a row to start the season. Larry Moreno added 15 points. Michael Cubbage had 12 points and eight rebounds.

