Central Michigan’s Jackson makes go-ahead layup at buzzer

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 11:51 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Jermaine Jackson Jr. made a go-ahead layup at the buzzer and Central Michigan beat Eastern Illinois 62-61 on Monday night.

Jackson and Cameron Healy each scored 14 points to lead Central Michigan (1-2). Healy hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Kevin Miller added 11 points. Harrison Henderson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Sammy Friday IV had 12 points for the Panthers (0-3). Henry Abraham added 11 points and six rebounds. Kejuan Clements had nine rebounds.

