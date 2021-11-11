CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Central Ark. takes on Butler

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Central Arkansas (0-1) vs. Butler (1-0)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on Butler in an early season matchup. Central Arkansas fell 96-61 at Saint Louis in its last outing. Butler is coming off a 56-47 win at home over IUPUI in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas went 0-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those seven games, the Bears gave up 85.9 points per game while scoring 66.6 per contest. Butler went 1-2 in non-conference play, averaging 66.3 points and giving up 68.7 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

