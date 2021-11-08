CCU begins season against Ferrum

Ferrum vs. Coastal Carolina (0-0)
HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be taking on the Panthers of Division III Ferrum. Coastal Carolina went 18-8 last year.
DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina went 4-2 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Chanticleers scored 80.8 points per contest across those six games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.