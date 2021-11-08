CCU begins season against Ferrum

Ferrum vs. Coastal Carolina (0-0) HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers…

Ferrum vs. Coastal Carolina (0-0)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be taking on the Panthers of Division III Ferrum. Coastal Carolina went 18-8 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina went 4-2 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Chanticleers scored 80.8 points per contest across those six games.

