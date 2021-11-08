CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
CCU begins season against Ferrum

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Ferrum vs. Coastal Carolina (0-0)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be taking on the Panthers of Division III Ferrum. Coastal Carolina went 18-8 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina went 4-2 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Chanticleers scored 80.8 points per contest across those six games.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

