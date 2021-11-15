CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Carter, Vander Plas carry…

Carter, Vander Plas carry Ohio over Robert Morris 85-71

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 11:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Ohio topped Robert Morris 85-71 on Monday night. Ben Vander Plas added 17 points for the Bobcats, while Mark Sears chipped in 16. Vander Plas also had 11 rebounds.

Ben Roderick had 14 points for Ohio (3-0).

Kahliel Spear tied a career high with 22 points and had eight rebounds for the Colonials (0-3). Jaron Williams added 19 points. Justin Winston had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up