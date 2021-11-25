Carter Jr., Navy visit Mt. St. Mary’s

Navy (4-2) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (2-4) Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Navy (4-2) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (2-4)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as John Carter Jr. and Navy will battle Jalen Benjamin and Mount St. Mary’s. The senior Carter has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.6 over his last five games. Benjamin, a junior, is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Mount St. Mary’s’ Benjamin has averaged 14.3 points while Malik Jefferson has put up 9.2 points and six rebounds. For the Midshipmen, Carter has averaged 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while Greg Summers has put up eight points and 4.7 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Carter has connected on 33.3 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Midshipmen have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. Mount St. Mary’s has 23 assists on 64 field goals (35.9 percent) over its past three outings while Navy has assists on 51 of 87 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Navy has held opposing teams to 58.5 points per game, the lowest figure among all Patriot League teams. The Midshipmen have allowed just 46.3 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.