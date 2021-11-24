THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
College Basketball

Carter Jr. carries Navy over Washington College 89-40

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 5:46 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. posted 10 points and Navy beat Division III-level Washington College 89-40 on Wednesday.

Navy (4-2) built an 18-4 lead and never trailed. Tyler Nelson and Jaylen Walker combined to grab 16 rebounds as the Midshipmen owned a 41-24 advantage on the boards.

Jason Zielinski and Sam Carrao each scored five points for the Shoremen. Washington College finished 13-for-46 (28.3%) shooting.

