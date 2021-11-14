Carlson scores 21 to help Utah beat Sacramento State 89-56

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored a career-high 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Utah trailed for just…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored a career-high 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Utah trailed for just 84 seconds in its 89-56 win over Sacramento State on Saturday night.

Carlson, a 7-foot center, made both of his two 3-point shots and had two blocks in 21 minutes. Both Gach scored 11 points and Marco Anthony had six points, 16 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Utah (2-0).

Carlson scored 10 points in a 17-4 run before Lazar Stefanovic and Riley Battin made back-to-back layups to stretch Utah’s lead to 21-9 midway through the first half. The Hornets (1-1) trimmed their deficit to six points later with about 3 minutes left before halftime but the Utes scored the next 12 points to take a 48-30 lead when Carlson hit a 3-pointer to open the second half.

Bryce Fowler led Sacramento State with 12 points.

The Hornets shot 31% (20 of 64) overall and made just 4 of 22 (18%) from 3-point range.

Utah made 26 free throws — 11 more than Sac State attempted — and outrebounded the Hornets 58-29.

