DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Branden Carlson had 15 points and 13 rebounds, David Jenkins Jr. hit three 3-pointers and…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Branden Carlson had 15 points and 13 rebounds, David Jenkins Jr. hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and Utah beat Tulsa 72-58 on Sunday to win Bracket 1 at the Sunshine Slam.

Rollie Worster and Lazar Stefanovic scored 12 points apiece and Both Gach added 11 for Utah (5-0).

Dusan Mahoric made a jumper to give the Utes the lead for good about 7 minutes in and five different players scored in an 11-0 run that made it 31-19 before they took an 8-point lead into the break. Tulsa (3-2) used a 10-2 spurt to trim its deficit to 51-46 with 8 minutes to play, but Gach sandwiched a jumper and a layup around a layup by Worster to push Utah’s lead back to double figures and the Golden Hurricane got no closer.

Sam Griffin led Tulsa with 18 points and Jeriah Horne scored 10.

Utah shot 50% from the field in the second half and made eight of its final 11 shots to pull away.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.