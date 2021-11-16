CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Carius, Pearson lift W. Illinois past Iowa Wesleyan 97-71

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 11:54 PM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Will Carius had 16 points to lead five Western Illinois players in double figures as the Leathernecks easily defeated Iowa Wesleyan 97-71 on Tuesday night. Tamell Pearson added 15 points for the Leathernecks. Colton Sandage chipped in 13, Luka Barisic scored 12 and George Dixon had 10. Pearson also had 11 rebounds.

Joey Brown had 12 points and six assists for the Tigers. Jaylen Washington added 11 points.

