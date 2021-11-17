CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Cardaci scores 19 to lead Coppin State to first win

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 11:18 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Cardaci had 19 points off the bench to lift Coppin State to a 71-49 win over Loyola (Md.) on Wednesday night.

Tyree Corbett had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Coppin State (1-5). Reggie James added 10 points. Jesse Zarzuela had six assists.

Cam Spencer had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (1-4). Milos Ilic added 11 points. Alonso Faure had nine rebounds.

