Campbell (2-1) vs. Marshall (2-0)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell pays visit to Marshall in an early season matchup. Marshall beat Milligan by 22 points at home on Monday, while Campbell came up short in a 67-56 game at Duke on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Taevion Kinsey has put up 21.5 points, five rebounds and 5.5 assists to lead the way for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen has complemented Kinsey and is accounting for 11.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game. The Fighting Camels have been led by Jesus Carralero, who is averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.JUMPING FOR JESUS: Carralero has connected on 80 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 5 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Marshall offense has averaged 82.3 possessions per game this season, ranking the Thundering Herd sixth nationally. Campbell has not been as uptempo as the Thundering Herd and is averaging only 64.9 possessions per game (ranked 295th).

