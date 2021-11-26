California Baptist goes up against San Diego Christian

San Diego Christian vs. California Baptist (5-1) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The California…

San Diego Christian vs. California Baptist (5-1)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The California Baptist Lancers are set to battle the Hawks of NAIA member San Diego Christian. California Baptist lost 68-44 to Texas in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Taran Armstrong has averaged 13.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists this year for California Baptist. Daniel Akin is also a key contributor, with 11.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Taran Armstrong has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

LAST TIME: California Baptist scored 89 and came away with a 52-point win over San Diego Christian when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist went 3-3 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Lancers scored 83 points per contest across those six games.

