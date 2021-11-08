CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
California Baptist begins campaign against San Francisco State

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

San Francisco State vs. California Baptist (0-0)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The California Baptist Lancers are set to battle the Gators of Division II San Francisco State. California Baptist went 13-10 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist went 3-3 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Lancers scored 83 points per contest in those six contests.

