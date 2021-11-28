HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » California Baptist beats San…

California Baptist beats San Diego Christian 85-38

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 1:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Akin registered 13 points and seven rebounds as California Baptist rolled past San Diego Christian 85-38 on Saturday night.

Ty Rowell had 12 points and six rebounds for California Baptist (6-1), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Tre Armstrong added 12 points. Juhlawnei Stone had 12 points. Taran Armstrong had 9 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

Reed Nottage scored two points despite leading the Lancers in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game. He was 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

Otto Taylor had six rebounds for the Hawks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up