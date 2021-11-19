CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Cal uses 2OT effort to beat S. Utah 75-68 behind Kelly

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 12:48 AM

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Andre Kelly scored 28 point missing only five of 16-shot attempts and grabbed 15 rebounds and Cal beat back Southern Utah 75-68 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Grant Anticevich’s 3-pointer with 2:38 left in the second overtime gave Cal (2-2) a 68-65 lead and the Bears stayed ahead the remainder. He finished with 15 points.

Maizen Fausett hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the first overtime to give the Thunderbirds a 63-61 lead. Following Southern Utah’s timeout after the basket, Anticevich made a bucket with seven seconds left to tie it. John Knight III missed his potential winning attempt, forcing a second overtime.

Anticevich’s jump shot with 28 seconds left in regulation ended a three-minute scoring drought by both teams and the Bears led 57-55. Ten seconds later the Thunderbirds (1-3) tied it on a layup by Fausett. Southern Utah’s Dre Marin came up with a block on Joel Brown’s layup attempt as time expired.

Knight finished with 31 points for Southern Utah.

