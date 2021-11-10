Cal Poly squares off against NDSU

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 5:31 PM

North Dakota State (1-0) vs. Cal Poly (1-0)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State and Cal Poly both look to put winning streaks together . North Dakota State blew out Concordia College (MN) by 44 in its last outing. Cal Poly is coming off an 86-53 win over Westcliff in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota State went 0-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those five games, the Bison gave up 72.8 points per game while scoring 61.2 per outing. Cal Poly went 1-4 in non-conference play, averaging 63 points and giving up 76.2 per game in the process.

