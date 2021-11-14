CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Cal Poly goes up…

Cal Poly goes up against Sac State

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 7:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sacramento State (1-1) vs. Cal Poly (1-1)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and Cal Poly look to bounce back from losses. Sacramento State fell short in an 89-56 game at Utah on Saturday. Cal Poly lost 60-57 loss at home to North Dakota State on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: Cal Poly’s Jacob Davison has averaged 16.5 points and two steals while Alimamy Koroma has put up 13 points and five rebounds. For the Hornets, Bryce Fowler has averaged 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while William FitzPatrick has put up 8.5 points.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Fowler has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal Poly has committed a turnover on just 16.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Big West teams. The Mustangs have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Obituary: Alan Paller

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up