Cal Poly goes up against Sac State

Sacramento State (1-1) vs. Cal Poly (1-1)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and Cal Poly look to bounce back from losses. Sacramento State fell short in an 89-56 game at Utah on Saturday. Cal Poly lost 60-57 loss at home to North Dakota State on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: Cal Poly’s Jacob Davison has averaged 16.5 points and two steals while Alimamy Koroma has put up 13 points and five rebounds. For the Hornets, Bryce Fowler has averaged 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while William FitzPatrick has put up 8.5 points.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Fowler has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal Poly has committed a turnover on just 16.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Big West teams. The Mustangs have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

